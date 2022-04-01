Ayub Iman trials wraps up first week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One of the last people to see Garad Roble alive took the stand Friday in the murder trial of Ayub Iman. Iman is being charged with second degree murder in the 2019 death of Roble.

Aalyiah Lamb took the stand Friday to recount what she remembers from that night. Lamb met Roble in high school and knew him for five years.

Lamb was at a bar called The Loop with friends on the evening on March 4, 2019. About an hour later, Roble joined them.

According to Lamb’s testimony, later that night, the group of friends, including Roble, met at another person’s house.

As Lamb was leaving for the night, she saw two people and Roble arguing in the kitchen in a different language. They were fighting over an item covered on a bedsheet. Lamb overheard Roble ask the two if they were going to kill him.

Lamb then headed back outside where she noticed a car parked outside the house. She approached the car and recognized the driver as Ayub Iman. They talked for a bit until Roble and another man got into Iman’s car and drove away. She didn’t hear from any of them the rest of the night.

Detective Dan Johnson took the stand for a second time Friday. During the departments investigation, detectives discovered a third phone that was used by Iman. The phone was cancelled on March 6, 2019, one day after Roble’s body was found.

Lastly, detective Chad Winters took the stand. Winters specializes in cell phone tracking.

The jury was shown videos mapping out Robles phone location the night he was killed. The videos show Roble’s phone was at the Loop, Meadow Park apartments and the place where his body was found, matching up with witness testimony and security video.

Judge Christina Stevens said testimony should wrap up on Tuesday of next week.

