Advertisement

Ayub Iman trials wraps up first week

One of the last people to see Garad Roble alive took the stand Friday in the murder trial of Ayub Iman.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One of the last people to see Garad Roble alive took the stand Friday in the murder trial of Ayub Iman. Iman is being charged with second degree murder in the 2019 death of Roble.

Aalyiah Lamb took the stand Friday to recount what she remembers from that night. Lamb met Roble in high school and knew him for five years.

Lamb was at a bar called The Loop with friends on the evening on March 4, 2019. About an hour later, Roble joined them.

According to Lamb’s testimony, later that night, the group of friends, including Roble, met at another person’s house.

As Lamb was leaving for the night, she saw two people and Roble arguing in the kitchen in a different language. They were fighting over an item covered on a bedsheet. Lamb overheard Roble ask the two if they were going to kill him.

Lamb then headed back outside where she noticed a car parked outside the house. She approached the car and recognized the driver as Ayub Iman. They talked for a bit until Roble and another man got into Iman’s car and drove away. She didn’t hear from any of them the rest of the night.

Detective Dan Johnson took the stand for a second time Friday. During the departments investigation, detectives discovered a third phone that was used by Iman. The phone was cancelled on March 6, 2019, one day after Roble’s body was found.

Lastly, detective Chad Winters took the stand. Winters specializes in cell phone tracking.

The jury was shown videos mapping out Robles phone location the night he was killed. The videos show Roble’s phone was at the Loop, Meadow Park apartments and the place where his body was found, matching up with witness testimony and security video.

Judge Christina Stevens said testimony should wrap up on Tuesday of next week.

RELATED STORY: Day four of Ayub Iman trial: details about the arrest of Iman (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poultry
Minnesota poultry sales and exhibitions temporarily banned for 31 days
Here is a picture of the moose we were previously given by Braden Hansen of Elevated Aerial...
Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
E-15 done June 1
Minnesota Senators and Representatives frustrated by rule on E-15
MGN
RPD searching for man who stole truck

Latest News

Ayub Iman Trail Day Five, Darian Leddy Reports
ROCHESTER SKATE CITY NIGHTS
Rochester Police Department’s “Skate City Nights” kicks off
The Docket: Senate passes bill aimed at helping farmers impacted by drought
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato