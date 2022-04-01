Austin Bruins Prepare for Playoff Push

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –The message is clear for the Austin Bruins.

“Everyone’s excited. The message is take it one day at a time whether its practice or the games, the workouts. Just everyone buy in get ready to play for this weekend here,” Carson Riddle said.

With just five games left in the regular season, sitting at third in the Central Division the Bruins are in a playoff push.

“We know what’s at stake here. We know what the expectation is for our team from the organization, from the fans and we have high expectations for ourselves. We want nothing less than to win a championship,” Klayton Knapp said.

They feel they can do it too. Austin has seen its ups and downs this season, including a nine-game losing streak in February where they had five players injured.

“A decent amount of them we were in them, we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot kind of found ways to lose, but we’ve watched video we’ve been practicing all this. We’ve learned from that nine game stretch and I think we’re ready to go,” Riddle said.

“We’re getting a few guys back now, getting healthy and its an exciting time for our guys. They’re all starting to come together and realize that every game matters,” Bruins Head Coach Steve Howard said.

Since that stretch, the team has gone 4-2 and are getting healthier, giving them confidence as the season ends.

“We’re a team that if we bring the physicality and play hard which has always been kind of our culture here in Austin. If we bring that and we have our guys playing hard and they got good motors going we’re hard to play against,” Howard said.

They want this postseason run badly, both as a team and more importantly as a family.

“We want to send a message not only to those two teams, but to the whole league that our organization and our team is built for a championship run,” Knapp said.

“We’ve got a great group of guys here and everybody wants to keep hanging out, have this culture and this family feeling. We’re just going to try and do whatever we can get to get a couple free months of hockey here,” Riddle said.

