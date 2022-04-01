Advertisement

All aboard! A deeper dive into USCG’s Hollyhock, its ice cutting skills

Hollyhock Ice Cutter
Hollyhock Ice Cutter(KBJR)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- The US Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock has arrived in the Twin Ports to cut through the ice in the harbor.

“The hollyhock’s up here for the ice season, we’re here to help break out the Two Harbors, Duluth and Superior,” said Lieutenant Commander Stephen Brickey, Captain of the Hollyhock.

The vessel was commissioned in 2003 to serve primarily as a buoy tender.

The ship’s thick hull means it can cut through ice up to 24 inches while moving and 36 inches when backing and ramming.

The Hollyhock is based out of Port Huron, Michigan.

“Typically our sister ship, the SPAR, handles the work up here, but we’re filling in while she’s getting some maintenance done. So this is a real treat,” said Brickey.

The crew goes out on the water each day, breaking up ice around the harbor, the lake, and the mouth of the river.

Brickey says they assess the conditions each day to determine their plan.

“The type of the ice, the thickness, that all kind of shapes our game plan for how we tackle things, how fast we can go, and how close we can get to shallow water,” said Brickey, “We have to be really focused on what the ships doing and kind of map out.”

In addition to its sound infrastructure, the ship’s tight-knit crew helps keep it together out on the ice.

“The teamwork is phenomenal. The caliber and quality of people and the work they do, it’s just amazing,” Brickey said.

Crewmates say they feel at home on board the ship.

“There’s 47 of us here on board and we’re a family, I can talk to them,” said Boatswain Mate first-class Nicholas Cavallaro.

The ship will be in the Twin Ports from now through mid-April.

