Several rain and snow chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An active weather pattern will continue over the next 7-days. We’re tracking several minor weather-makers for the weekend and a larger system on the way by the middle of next week.

Two minor systems will move across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa quickly this weekend. The first will impact the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. This system should be out of the area by 8-9 a.m. Saturday with clearing skies behind it. Another quick-moving weather-maker will impact the area late Sunday night. With temperatures expected in the middle and lower 30s, a rain/snow mix will be possible with both incoming systems. We’re keeping an eye on the following system for later next this week. Right now, this appears to be the largest and strongest out of the three next systems.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 40s approaching 50°. It’s not a washout by any means this weekend with dry conditions expected in the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will stay near seasonal averages through Wednesday next week. We’ll have dry conditions settle in for the first part of next next week until that third weather system moves in by Wednesday.

