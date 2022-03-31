Advertisement

Rochester Sets Plan to Open City Golf Courses

Tee-times can be made on Monday, April 4. Golf starts Tuesday, April 5.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester has set its plan to open the city golf courses.

Golf shops open on Monday, April 4. Tee-times will be available on that date for Tuesday, April 5.

Here’s the city’s plan to open its courses (subject to change due to weather):

  • Eastwood
    • Range: Opens at noon on Monday, April 4
    • Golf Course: Front 9 opens on Tuesday, April 5 (walking only)
  • Hadley Creek
    • Range: Opens at noon on Monday, April 4
    • Golf Course: Opens on Tuesday, April 5 (walking only)
  • Northern Hills
    • Range: Opens at noon on Monday, April 4
    • Golf Course: TBD
  • Soldiers Field
    • Golf Course: Opens Tuesday, April 5 (All 18 holes)

