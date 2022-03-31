Rochester Sets Plan to Open City Golf Courses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester has set its plan to open the city golf courses.

Golf shops open on Monday, April 4. Tee-times will be available on that date for Tuesday, April 5.

Here’s the city’s plan to open its courses (subject to change due to weather):

Eastwood Range: Opens at noon on Monday, April 4 Golf Course: Front 9 opens on Tuesday, April 5 (walking only)

Hadley Creek Range: Opens at noon on Monday, April 4 Golf Course: Opens on Tuesday, April 5 (walking only)

Northern Hills Range: Opens at noon on Monday, April 4 Golf Course: TBD

Soldiers Field Golf Course: Opens Tuesday, April 5 (All 18 holes)



