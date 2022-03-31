Rochester launches fee reimbursement program to promote owner-occupied affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In Rochester, there is an ongoing commitment to expand access to affordable home ownership.

The City of Rochester’s Community Development Department has launched a new Fee Reimbursement Pilot Program to incentivize construction of owner-occupied affordable housing.

According to Rochester Community Development, a total of $500,000 in funding has been approved by City Council and is available for reimbursement of development fees, with a maximum of $20,000 per dwelling unit.

Projects eligible for fee reimbursements include:

Development of new single-family, owner-occupied housing units

Development of new multi-family, owner-occupied housing units (condos, townhomes, etc.)

Re-use of non-residential development for owner-occupied housing

“Promoting diverse and affordable housing options for residents continues to be a priority for the City of Rochester and its Community Development team,” shares Taryn Edens, Manager of Housing & Neighborhood Services. “This pilot program supports that priority by incentivizing the development of owner-occupied affordable housing citywide.”

At the end of 2022, a review of the Pilot Program’s performance will be conducted, and a potential expansion of the program with additional funding will be considered.

More information about eligibility of the program and the reimbursement application can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.