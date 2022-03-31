Advertisement

Rochester launches fee reimbursement program to promote owner-occupied affordable housing

City of Rochester
City of Rochester
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In Rochester, there is an ongoing commitment to expand access to affordable home ownership.

The City of Rochester’s Community Development Department has launched a new Fee Reimbursement Pilot Program to incentivize construction of owner-occupied affordable housing.

According to Rochester Community Development, a total of $500,000 in funding has been approved by City Council and is available for reimbursement of development fees, with a maximum of $20,000 per dwelling unit.

Projects eligible for fee reimbursements include:

  • Development of new single-family, owner-occupied housing units
  • Development of new multi-family, owner-occupied housing units (condos, townhomes, etc.)
  • Re-use of non-residential development for owner-occupied housing

“Promoting diverse and affordable housing options for residents continues to be a priority for the City of Rochester and its Community Development team,” shares Taryn Edens, Manager of Housing & Neighborhood Services. “This pilot program supports that priority by incentivizing the development of owner-occupied affordable housing citywide.”

At the end of 2022, a review of the Pilot Program’s performance will be conducted, and a potential expansion of the program with additional funding will be considered.

More information about eligibility of the program and the reimbursement application can be found here.

