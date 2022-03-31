New mobile gym in Rochester aims to get dogs in shape, help humane society

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new mobile dog gym in Rochester aims to give dogs a new way to exercise beyond the usual walk around the block.

Rochester couple Kyle Leclerc and Ashley Appelt’s dog named Jasper gained a few pounds and needed to lose some weight, and going for walks and putting him on a diet just wasn’t cutting it.

Kyle discovered dog treadmills and decided to buy one. The treadmill is actually a “slat mill,” meaning the track moves by the dog walking on it. It’s not motorized, and they are able to adjust the incline.

“We’d go for walks everyday, he wasn’t losing that weight,” Leclerc said. “So one day, I decided to buy a dog treadmill. They love it.”

Jasper has lost eight pounds since October. Seeing his success, the couple decided to buy a couple more treadmills and turn it into a business. They now have a mobile dog gym called K9 Sprinter. It’s housed in a cargo van, so they can travel to their clients.

“Walks take care of the mental part of things for dogs, they sniff, explore,” Appelt said. “This gives more consistent, physical activity. We can come to your house, business, anywhere you want.”

Leclerc and Appelt decided they wanted to give back to the community, too. About a month ago, they started going to help the dogs at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester stay more active.

“We decided we were going to help the shelter dogs over at Paws and Claws,” Leclerc said. “About every week, or every other week, we run about 5-6 dogs to help them out.”

Many of the dogs are up for adoption featured on the K9 Sprinter Facebook page, paired with Tik Tok videos of them working out.

“The ultimate goal is to get them adopted out,” he said.

They also recently went to Pine Ridge Siberians to work out the dogs there. The kennel is located in Rochester and trains mushing sled dogs.

People can buy individual sessions or gym packages. Prices range from $24- $6,200. There are discounts for first responders, law enforcement officers, and veterans.

To find out more, visit the K9 Sprinter website.

