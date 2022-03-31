NEW DETAILS: RPD still searching for man who stole truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) released new details in relation to the search for a man who stole a truck Wednesday morning.

According to police, the victim heard a noise in a neighbor’s shed next door while he was loading tools into his 2021 Silverado truck. He went to check out the noise, and a man came out with a hammer in his hand.

When the victim didn’t recognize the man, he told him to leave but the man continued to approach him with the hammer raised.

The man realized the victim’s truck was running and took off with it. The victim broke out a window trying to get the man to stop but he got away.

RPD located the truck but the thief was gone. The truck was located in the 3400 block of Marion Road SE. RPD then activated it’s drone unit to search for the man but didn’t find him. There are currently no suspects.

The victim stated that the thief is a white male that was wearing a black hoodie.

