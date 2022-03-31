Mayo Clinic encourages people to “Wake Up and Donate”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is encouraging more people to donate blood by hosting a “Wake Up and Donate” challenge for a chance to win coffee for a month.

According to Mayo Clinic, it takes approximately 100 donors a day to maintain the blood supply in Olmsted County, and some days it does not even get half that amount. Given the situation, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is asking for more donors to fill up its schedule.

The challenge will be held from April 4-8, 2022 for anyone from the community (16 or older) who wants to donate blood for the challenge. The donor will then be entered into a daily drawing to win coffee for a month from a local coffee shop (Fiddleheads, Old Abe Coffee, or Café Steam). One winner will be selected each day.

Mayo Clinic states that every 10 minutes someone in Olmsted County needs a blood transfusion, and that need is consistent.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is open every morning at 6:00 a.m. It also has appointments throughout the day, public mobile blood drives throughout Olmsted County, and it is open late once a month making it easy to find time to donate.

Call 507-284-4475 to schedule a blood donation appointment. Fill out the raffle ballot when checking in on the day of donation to enter the challenge.

The two permanent donor sites are as follows:

Downtown Hilton Building, Main Floor Monday – Friday 6:00 AM - 4:30 PM OPEN LATE – April 14, 2022 6:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saint Marys Campus Joseph Building, Main Floor Room M-86 Monday – Friday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

