Lewiston-Altura students raise more than $20,000 for cancer research

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Fools Five Road Race is returning for its 44th year this weekend in Lewiston, and students at Lewiston-Altura Elementary have raised more than $20,000 in donations for the race.

The students raised more than $15,029 in donations and with the help of additional donors, $8,575 more was raised, making the total $23,604 for cancer research.

“These kids surprise us each year,” said Dan Goss, co-race director. “After two years of not being able to raise money for cancer research, they went back to doing what they do, which is door-to-door fundraising.”

According to the Fools Five Road Race organization, it is Minnesota’s oldest road race for cancer research. The race has brought people from around the world to Lewiston to raise funds for cancer research. In total, more than $2.3m has been donated.

The race returns this year on Saturday, April 2nd, with the live auction on Friday, April 1st .

The family-friendly road race has a one-mile race and a USTA certified 8K race.

One hundred percent of the donations received will go towards cancer research. Participants can register online at www.foolsfive.org or the day of the race.

Below is the schedule of events:

Auction Date: Friday, April 1, 2022. Location: Lewiston Community Center. Start Time: 5:00 PM (doors open at 4:00 PM)

Race Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022. Location: Main Street, Lewiston, MN. Start Time: 1:00 pm

