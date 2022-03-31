Lanesboro honors World War II veterans at special dinner

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – A dinner was held Wednesday night at Lanesboro’s Sons of Norway Lodge to honor two World War II veterans. It was hosted jointly by the the Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce and History Alive! Lanesboro.

The two veterans in attendance, 103-year-old Bertram Boyum and 98-year-old Eleanor Davidson, were two of many Lanesboro veterans from the war who were feature in a pop-up play titled: “Lanesboro: World War II and Beyond.” The play tells the stories of these veterans.

“How lovely to share that with everybody? To honor the elders, and the fact that we have recreated their stories for everyone to see,” said Jane Peck, a playwright and director with History Alive! Lanesboro.

Boyum, one of the veterans in attendance, is still the longest-standing auctioneer in the state of Minnesota.

“I’m over a hundred years old of course, and I have sold a lot of auctions, but I’ve enjoyed exceptionally good health, I get around very well,” said Boyum.

