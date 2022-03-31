High-speed chase on I-35 through Cerro Gordo County ends in arrest

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – A man is in custody after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 through Cerro Gordo County and into Worth County.

It started around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a Cerro Gordo County Deputy attempted to pull over a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the northbound on-ramp at Highway 122 for not having its tail lights on.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, Daron Vann, 30, of Cedar Rapids, sped off and began a pursuit on I-35 North.

According to authorities, Vann reached 114 miles per hour.

During the chase, Vann hit a mile marker sign while passing other vehicles on the shoulder, deputies said.

Worth County Deputies assisted in the pursuit, and were able to deploy stop sticks, which deflated both passenger side tires on the fleeing Jeep.

Vann then exited the interstate, driving West on Highway 105 until his car couldn’t run anymore, and stopped on Finch Avenue.

Vann was arrested and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail. His passenger was also taken into custody, but was later released without charges.

Vann is charged with eluding, a first offense of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license.

No law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the chase.

