Grizzlies Celebrate Fraser Cup Title

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Grizzlies are back in Rochester after their Fraser Cup win over the weekend.

The team hosted a meet-and-greet with fans on Wednesday evening at the Rec. Center to celebrate their title. Rochester mayor Kim Norton was in attendance.

While the Grizzlies won the league title this year, it wasn’t always easy. At one point, they lost four games in a row, but head coach Chris Ratzloff delivered a message to the team. They responded, and then won the Fraser Cup.

“For a little while there, we weren’t playing as a team,” Ratzloff said. “I told them about a month ago when we were kind of being a little selfish, not playing the right way, a little up and down, not consistent. I said, ‘If this is how we’re going to play, we don’t have a chance to win this thing, but if you guys decide you want to pull together and be a team, we absolutely have a chance.’ And they did it.”

The Grizzlies have had a meteoric rise in the NA3HL. In four seasons as a franchise, they have ascended to league champions -- a year after finishing as league runner ups. They have also collected three Central Division titles.

This past season, the Grizz won 45 games en route to their championship, and the Fraser Cup MVP, Ben Oakland, says the team does everything it can to be successful.

“Incredible organization. We have awesome facilities, amazing coaches,” Oakland said. “Coaches that care about you as players and want to win games, but also want to make you a better player and hopefully move you on to even better hockey. All our ownership [is] awesome. They just all care about us so much and give us everything we need to be successful.”

