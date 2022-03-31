Fueling Solution: a look inside Minnesota’s largest fuel producer

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (KTTC) – If you live in Minnesota, and fill up your tank, drive a semi or ride a bus, or if you have hopped on a flight then at least some of that fuel probably comes from the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend Refinery in Rosemount.

This facility on Highway 52 between the Twin Cities and Rochester is hard to miss. The refinery covers about 5,000 acres of land, employs about a thousand workers, and goes through about 375,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

“Diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, chemical intermediates, butane, propane, those home heating fuels that people rely on, all come from this facility,” said Flint Hills VP of Public Affairs Jake Reint.

Reint helped lay out how the refinery is keeping prices low.

“Our prices in this region are typically below the national average, and they still are throughout this crisis, but we really rely on the refineries we have here, the pipeline systems to bring that crude to market, and that has made us a little bit more competitive than the rest of the world,” said Reint.

While Reint says they work hard to keep costs down, they’re at the mercy of the crude oil market.

“We’re not the only part of the supply chain. So, the crude oil that we refine is really the biggest factor, everyday, in price,” said Reint.

Andrew Scott is a economics professor at St. Mary’s and says Russian sanctions are making things more expensive.

“There’s now this limited amount of it to go around. So it turns into a bit of a bidding war, so to speak, right? We don’t necessarily see that when we go to the gas pump, right? We’re not bidding against the folks next to us. But that gas station is certainly bidding against other gas stations to try to get the product. Now there’s a lesser amount of it because we shut off one of the spigots we’re used to going to to fill up.”

But some things can be controlled at the refinery.

“What we can do, however, is be reliable, be safe, and continue to be a very efficient operator,” said Reint.

One way is by utilizing the latest technology.

“We have new sensor technology where we can detect the smallest leaks,” said Reint. “We have flare gas recovery, that’s a process that allows us to pull a product that otherwise would be displaced or burned off into the atmosphere.”

One newer method is that the refinery started extracting sulfur, a pollutant in crude oil, and putting it to good use: producing fertilizers.

“The air has gotten cleaner as a result, but the soil has become more sulfur deficient. And so, there’s a higher need now for that type of fertilizer,” said Reint.

Reint also says that Flint Hills has reduced their emissions by 70%.

