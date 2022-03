ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Crews are on the scene at a fire at an auto shop in Albert Lea. The blaze is located off of Main St. on Prospect Ave. in Albert Lea. Authorities are urging the public to stay away from that area.

The fire reportedly started around 8 p.m. Police say they are investigating the cause.

Please stay clear from Main St/Prospect Ave area as there is an active fire investigation taking place. Thank you Posted by Albert Lea Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.