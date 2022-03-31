Blustery and cold today; Early April features brighter, warmer weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The large storm system that brought a coating of light snow to the area Wednesday night continues to keep our weather gray, blustery, and winter-like as it slowly pulls away to the east. Light snow showers and flurries will continue to wrap around on the backside of the storm system, but no additional accumulation is expected on top of the half-inch to one-inch of snowfall we experienced overnight. Thick clouds and raw northwest winds will further add a wintry element to the last day of March as high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s while wind chill values will only be in the teens and 20s and northwest winds will reach 25 miles per hour at times until late in the day.

We'll have raw northwest winds and some flurries in the area today. Breaks of sunshine will be possible later in the day. (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall from the 30s to the 20s later tonight with 40s returning tomorrow. (KTTC)

After a clear and cold night that will feature overnight temperatures in the low 20s and a much lighter breeze, Friday looks bright and warmer with plenty of sunshine expected in the area. High pressure will settle in from the northwest, making for a tranquil and pleasant start to April with high temperatures in the upper 40s and just a light southwest breeze.

We'll have occasional sunshine over the next few days with highs in the upper 40s. (KTTC)

A few rain showers will develop late Friday evening as a weak disturbance moves in from the northwest and a little light snow may develop at times late in the night, but little if any accumulation is expected.

Clouds will clear off during the morning hours Saturday with a mostly sunny sky expected for the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a slight northwest breeze.

We’ll have abundant sunshine for Sunday as well, with high temperatures in the upper 40s and light south winds.

We'll have warmer, more seasonable high temperatures for the first few days of April. (KTTC)

A weak storm system will bring a chance for some light rain and snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning with another round of rain possible late next Tuesday. That rain may change to snow at times later in the night with more rain expected for much of the day next Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s to start next week with mid-40s likely toward the middle of the week.

Temperatures will be seasonably chilly for quite a while over the next week. Readings in the 50s will become more common next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.