Advertisement

Strangulation, stalking charges dropped in La Crosse County

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- Charges have been dropped against a La Crosse man accused of stalking and strangling a woman.

Forty-six-year-old Johnny Foster faced six charges including strangulation/suffocation, stalking and intimidating a victim.

Judge Todd Bjerke dismissed all six charges this week at the request of the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office.

Foster’s attorney, May Lee said Tuesday that La Crosse police didn’t conduct a thorough investigation at the time of Foster’s arrest.

She said police failed to contact witnesses who could have provided evidence of Foster’s innocence.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanamingo Fire
UPDATE: One dead in Wanamingo house fire
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Affecting taxes buyers and sellers
Skyrocketing property values in Minnesota leading to big changes in tax rates, housing markets
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Debris in downtown Waterville after fire at the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill
Waterville residents mourn loss of downtown bar after fire

Latest News

A wildlife team covers a young buck's head with a cloth to help calm it before testing the deer...
Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight
Gov. Tim Walz is celebrating a milestone in recruiting certified nursing assistants for...
Gov. Walz: State surpasses goal in recruiting certified nursing assistants
Gov. Walz: State surpasses goal in recruiting certified nursing assistants
De'Angilo Funches
Rochester comedian reacts to Oscar slap