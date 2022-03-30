Advertisement

Rochester police searching for possible robbery suspect

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department is searching for a possible robbery suspect in southeast Rochester Wednesday morning.

According to police, they are searching in the area of Marion Road from 30th St. SE to 50th Ave SE.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible, and to lock your doors and stay inside if you are in the area.

The suspect is a white male in a black hoodie.

If you see him, call 911, and do not approach the suspect.

