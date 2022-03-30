Rochester comedian reacts to Oscar slap

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Across the United States, many are talking about the big incident at the Oscars on Sunday.

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, on stage, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada I love you, G.I Jane 2 I can’t wait to see it,” was the joke Rock said on stage.

Rock’s comment referred to Jada’s shaved head.

In the movie G.I. Jane, the lead character has a shaved head.

The joke was not taken lightly by Will and Jada because Jada has battled with alopecia, which is a condition that causes hair loss.

Rochester comedian, De’Angilo Funches, who goes by King Funch on stage, said he had an experience where people have unexpectedly come on stage during his comedy sets.

“For Chris Rock’s perspective, I commend the way he responded to the situation. Because I’ve had people rush the stage when I’m on stage. I don’t make a lot of offensive jokes myself but you have two decisions at that moment. Especially when security is not in to step in for you. You have to be able to be professional. Which I think Chris Rock handled himself the best way he could,” Funches said.

He said comedians’ jokes are often subjective.

“I’m a firm believer that there are no lines. There are no lines but there is common sense,” Funches said.

He said some comedians base their jokes on things that can be offensive to others.

Funches also encourages audiences to understand the comedy style of the comedians they’re listening to.

“We also have to be aware that everybody can’t take a joke and some jokes may hit a little closer to home to others. So you kind of have to accept the reactions you get from people whether it’s good or bad,” he said.

Funches said that since Jada has been open about dealing with alopecia, Rock could have been aware that the family may not have found the joke funny.

“I also know being on stage a thought pops in your head and you have half a second to decide if you’re going to say it or not. So I don’t think he [Chris Rock] accessed how that was going to come off to her [Jada Pinkett Smith] personally,” he said.

Funches said he doesn’t know how he would have reacted if he was in Rock’s shoes.

Will Smith did issue a public apology to Rock following the incident.

