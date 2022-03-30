Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools select next superintendent

Plainview, Minn. (KTTC) – At a special board meeting Tuesday night, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville School Board voted to select the district’s next superintendent.

The board voted and selected Darrin Strosahl, the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chief Operating Officer at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, Minnesota, to be the superintendent.

“Darrin has shown our board that he meets and exceeds the hiring criteria established by our board and stakeholders. As the new leader of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community School, Darrin will be able to build on the past work and successes that Plainview-Elgin-Millville School is known for. We are excited for this next chapter of student achievements to begin.” said Jake Thompson, Board Chair.

The School Board says it will be conducting contract negotiations with Strosahl, and a contract is expected to be approved at the April 11, 2022 regular school board meeting.

Strosahl will take over for longtime superintendent Bill Ihrke who is retiring at the end of the 2022 school year.

The pending start date for Strosahl will be July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.