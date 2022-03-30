Local family advocates for disability services legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester family who is getting help from disability services is advocating for new bipartisan legislation that aims to ease crisis-level staffing shortages in Minnesota.

22-year-old Maria Kann of Rochester has Down Syndrome. She receives services through Ability Building Community (ABC) in Rochester. Through the organization, she’s able to work and participate in recreational activities.

Her father Steve said the COVID-19 shutdown of the services were detrimental to Maria, as she regressed and struggled with her mental health.

“She struggled, she didn’t understand what was going on,” he said. “When we were able to come back to ABC, it was like night and day. The medicine that made the most help for Maria was ABC, because she then had her peers and her routine back.”

ABC has felt the strain of being short staffed. Pre-pandemic, it had 240 employees. Currently, it has about 180, and needs to hire 60 more. According to ABC, it is getting little to no applications. Its also had to scale-back programs due to staffing shortages.

“Some of our positions start at $15 an hour, we can’t compete when some other places that are paying $18-$20 an hour,” Crystal Heim with ABC said.

The bipartisan bill that has been presented during Minnesota’s current legislative session focuses on increased reimbursement rates for organizations and immediate relief including employee scholarships and childcare grants.

Rep. Barb Haley (R-Red Wing) and Rep. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester) are co-authors of the bill.

The main points of the bill include:

- Long-term workforce sustainability. The bill proposes adjustments to the Disability Waiver Rate System, a key driver of disability waiver services wages and benefits. The proposed adjustments focus on using more current economic data for updates to reimbursement rates. Currently these updates are based on data that is outdated by multiple years.

-Short-term immediate steps the state can take to help stabilize the disability waiver services workforce. The bill proposes various time-limited benefits to be offered to staff, including employee scholarship grants, childcare relief grants, and one time retention payments for staff.

-Increasing access to a specific and important service named Employment Exploration. This service is the first step for Minnesotans with disabilities interested in exploring competitive community-based work. The bill proposes aligning the wage data used to formulate the rate for this service with the wage data for services using similar staff types.

“I hope they recognize the folks with disabilities are not throw away individuals,” Kann said. “We need to speak for them. It’s a matter of having a pie, and deciding how much of the pie they are going to get.”

Sponsors of the bill hope to get it passed by the end of the legislative session in May.

