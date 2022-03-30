Advertisement

Light snow overnight Wednesday; Warmer weather this weekend

Minor snowfall accumulations are expected
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rainfall amounts have been a little underwhelming across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Dry air ended up playing a roll overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning which limited totals along I-90.

Estimated rainfall amounts
Estimated rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Thunderstorms Tuesday night stayed just to the NW of Rochester. A cluster of storms produced anywhere from 0.50-1.50″ of rain stretching from Mankato into northern Goodhue County. Most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa missed out on that precip overnight. We’ve had a consistent light rain and mist through the daytime hours on Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Here’s a look at local rainfall reports across our region. Most areas fell between 0.10-0.25″. The latest official report from RST is 0.13″.

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Tonight’s temperatures are still expected to drop below freezing and a light wintry mix/snowfall will be possible overnight. I do think dry air will continue to impact our totals across the area. Snowfall amounts are expected to be minor around a Trace to 1″. There could be some very isolated pockets where snowfall amounts reach over 1″ but I think those will stay extremely isolated. A couple of slick spots will still be possible Thursday morning on the roads. Winds will be out of the north around 10-20 mph and will stay strong through the day on Thursday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be well below average in the middle 30s with overcast skies. We might be able to see some sunshine late in the day before sunset. High temperatures will return to around the seasonal average on Friday in the middle and upper 40s. Another minor system will work through the area late Friday into early Saturday morning. Light rain and a light wintry mix will be possible into early Saturday morning. Accumulations are expected to be minor. Highs this weekend return to the upper 40s and lower 50s. We could have a nice stretch of weather Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Nick

