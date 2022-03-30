Light rain today, switching to snow tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light rain continues through the morning extending through the early evening. Cooling temperatures will allow rain to switch to a mix after 7pm, then to snow by 10pm. Snow continues through the overnight hours into early Thursday morning, but should mainly be wrapped up by the Thursday morning commute.

Rain continues through the afternoon, switching to snow after 7pm. Roads could become icy this evening. (KTTC)

Roads this morning are not expected to be icy as temperatures are above freezing. If you are commuting to the cities or west of I-35, you may experience a few slick spots. Roads could become slick later this evening as our precip type changes to snow.

Snow totals are expected to be minor: from a trace up to two inches by Thursday morning. A few isolated areas near the Mississippi could near 3 inches, especially through Winona and Houston counties.

Snow accumulation expected from a trace up to two inches, maybe close to 3 inches in some isolated areas along the river. (KTTC)

Any snow that does accumulate won’t last long! Temperatures return to the mid-40s by Friday with mainly sunny skies, then to the 50s for the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible early Saturday morning but most of the weekend will be dry. Temperatures look to remain seasonable through the beginning of next week.

7-day forecast 3/30/22 (KTTC)

