EXPLAINER: Walz to sign ALS bill by senator fighting disease

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign a $25 million bill to fund research into ALS that was authored by a veteran state senator from the Iron Range who is fighting the disease.

Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, took up the cause after disclosing last year that he had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The 69-year-old’s case has progressed rapidly, forcing him to participate in most Senate business remotely this session.

The legislation provides $20 million for research into the prevention, treatment, causes and cures of ALS. It also includes $5 million to help families care for ALS patients.

