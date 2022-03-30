Advertisement

DNR plans slightly looser walleye rules for Mille Lacs Lake

Portrait of huge walleye in angler hand
Portrait of huge walleye in angler hand(Piter1977 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Walleye angling rules for Mille Lacs Lake will be slightly looser for the 2022 open water season.

As with last year, Mille Lacs anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one longer than 28 inches from May 14 through May 30.

Then the popular lake goes to catch-and-release walleye fishing for most of the summer, with a two-week closure at the start of July to reduce hooking mortality. But unlike last year, the Department of Natural Resources expects to restore the one-fish limit Sept. 1.

Mille Lacs has been in a state of change since the 1990s.

