Day three of Ayub Iman trial: Investigator & witness testimony

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Witness testimony continues on the third day of the Ayub Iman murder trial. Iman is being charged with second-degree murder for the 2019 death of Garad Roble. Wednesday, we were taken back to the hours before Roble’s body was found.

We heard from individuals who interacted with Roble that day, including Rebecca Rose and Charles Morris who worked at the downtown bar and restaurant, The Loop. Latonya McNeal also took the stand. Roble visited McNeal’s house earlier that day to sell her drugs. She also received a phone call from Roble around 2 a.m. later that next day.

The jury was shown security video from The Loop and an apartment building called Meadow Park Apartments from the night before Roble’s body was found. Roble is seen in both of these videos with a number of different people.

Additionally, we heard from Andrew Moyer and Justin Zimmerman who work for an engineering consulting business. Moyer and Zimmerman were inspecting the Elton Hills Drive bridge when they saw a gun in the snowbank. They contacted RDP and an officer retrieved the gun. Investigators believe that gun is the gun used to kill Roble.

Lastly, we heard from Rochester Police Department investigator Brock Neumann. On March 6, 2019, he conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Edward Gildersleeve. Investigators say Gildersleeve was close to Roble. During that search warrant, investigators found a gun magazine and holster that matched up with the type of magazine in the gun used to kill Roble. Neumann could not confirm the magazine found at the Gildersleeve residence was involved in Roble’s murder.

During testimonies, the defense cross-examined some of these witnesses but kept it pretty short. They asked them if they saw Iman in any of the security video. The witness answered no.

Testimonies continue Thursday, including that of the investigator who arrested Iman.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.