Amputees with similar, unique diagnosis meet in Rochester

By Beret Leone
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A rare form of cancer and a groundbreaking surgery is bringing some survivors together in Rochester.

Osteosarcoma is an uncommon form of bone cancer found mostly in children. Often times it involves surgery and amputation, but with the help of a unique procedure, survivors can live fulfilling lives.

“Osteosarcoma is a very aggressive cancer and it’s still very rare. It’s a bone cancer. The options to mitigate its affect on your life is not very good,” cancer survivor Shanna Lunasin said.

KTTC’s Beret Leone met Lunasin, Jodi Mattox and Jane Horton Wednesday. They are cancer survivors, mountain climbers and amputees. On Wednesday all three just happened to be in Rochester at Hanger Clinic getting fit for new prosthetic legs.

What ties these women together is a diagnosis and procedure called rotationplasty. In rotationplasty the cancerous part of the leg is removed. The bottom of the leg, foot included, is reattached and turned around. This allows the joints in the foot to act as a knee joint.

“It’s not something you see everyday, that’s for sure,” Horton said. “...I’ve never had self pity or concern. I was more concerned getting through it. My husband was totally supportive. He would say, there’s always someone who has it worse. And it’s so true. So I’m grateful to have these options.”

Options they say, give life new meaning.

“I have been changed as a person because of rotationplasty. It’s different, so it makes you resilient. And confident. I think self-esteem grows out of something that makes you different. And also empathetic to people in life going through challenges. That has made me a better person all around an I’m thankful for that,” Lunasin said.

It makes them a little different, but the women say they are better because of it.

“Not that I would want to go through the process again, but I wouldn’t change it,” Mattox said.

While rotationplasty is typically done as a child, at age 12, Mattox was the first person to have the procedure at Mayo Clinic. Lunasin had hers done years later at age 7. Horton, though, was a little more unique. She didn’t receive her osteosarcoma diagnosis later in life and had her rotationplasty at age 39.

Something so neat about these three women is the outreach work they do, connecting other humans together who’ve had this surgery.

This fall, for the first time, rotationplasty participants from all over the country and their families are coming together for a camp in Indiana that Mattox helped coordinate. Shanna founded Childhood Cancer Community, which connected families impacted by cancer together. She also mentors patients about to undergo rotationplasty.

