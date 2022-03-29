Advertisement

Rochester Salvation Army’s “Taste of the Town” returns Friday

By Megan Zemple
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Salvation Army’s “Taste of the Town” returns Friday after a two-year hiatus.

It’s the 36th year for the event. It raises money for its Good Samaritan Clinic that serves underserved people, providing emergency dental care, preventative medical care, and services like mammograms, medical exams and other medical needs.

The “Taste of the Town” was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants at the event provide food that attendees can buy and enjoy. This year, it’s at the Hilton downtown. A four-course meal will be provided. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Allison Ducharme-Smith, Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic and Medical Director for the Good Samaritan Health Clinic. The event will be a little different this year, as it will be a more formal program, and geared more towards educating attendees on what the clinic actually does.

“We’re so thrilled to finally have it back,” Rebecca Snapp with Salvation Army said. “The clinic’s going to be so grateful. You know, having an event like this is a great thing for their program. Just to be able to keep things going, keep things consistent. It’s also a wonderful educational opportunity.”

The Good Samaritan Clinic is located on North Broadway Avenue in Downtown Rochester. It continued to serve people through the pandemic.

“So many people drive by that building,” Snapp said. “It’s that big square brick Castleview building across the street from the castle on North Broadway. And I can’t tell you how many people that I talk to that say ‘oh I drive by that building everyday and had no idea that clinic was in there.’ We’re excited to have it back, we’re excited to talk about all the things that we’re doing.”

Snapp said the event is sold out, with more than 400 people attending. She said people can still help the clinic out by donating. She also said it is in need of volunteer dentists to support it dental program.

