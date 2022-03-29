Advertisement

Rain and snow is expected to impact the region through Thursday

On/off showers through Wednesday with snow expected by Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a messy spring weather-maker set to impact the upper Midwest Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Rain, snow, and a wintry mix are expected with this system.

Weather timeline
Weather timeline(KTTC)

Showers are likely overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. This will be our “best chance” of widespread shower activity. Temperatures will stay above freezing and mixing shouldn’t take place until Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s late Wednesday evening which will allow rain to change to a rain/snow mix and then completely to snow overnight into Thursday.

What we know
What we know(KTTC)

Here’s a rundown on some of the forecast notes for this spring system. Confidence is high in rainfall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25-1.00″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. I am leaning towards the lower end of that range with showers becoming more isolated and scattered by late Wednesday morning. There is low confidence and still major questions in the forecast concerning wintry precipitation. I’m still not confident about how fast temperatures will drop and quickly our precip type will change from rain to snow. Overall confidence is extremely low in snowfall totals.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

Here’s an early look at snowfall totals for Wednesday night into Thursday. A broad Trace-3″ will be possible across SE MN and NE IA. I think most of the accumulations will take place on grassy and elevated surfaces. Again, confidence is extremely low with the snowfall forecast and we’ll adjust this through the day on Wednesday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

