Minnesota Energy Resources looking for safe digging “ambassadog”

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – April is National Safe Digging Month, and Minnesota Energy Resources is looking for its first ever safe digging “ambassadog.”

According to Minnesota Energy, the winning dog will be featured in an ad campaign on social media to help spread an important message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least two days before you dig.

Calling 811 is important when digging for projects such as planting a garden or installing a fence, because an underground natural gas line or electrical cable could be struck which can be dangerous.

To enter a dog follow these steps:

Take a picture of your dog digging or in his or her favorite place to dig. Fill out this form before 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10.

Minnesota Energy Resources will narrow down the entries and then it will be up to the customers to vote for the winner.

The winner will be the star of the utility’s safe digging awareness campaign all year long.

KTTC would also like to see your submissions, be sure to upload your digging dog photos here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.