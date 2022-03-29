Messy spring system moves in tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A windy Tuesday ahead of us today, with winds sustained out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. A little bit of drizzle is possible during the early evening, but the bulk of the rain holds off until overnight tonight.

Tuesday forecast 3/29/22 (KTTC)

Showers will become widespread tonight before becoming more broken for Wednesday. Rain accumulations up to an inch are possible by the end of Wednesday. However, temperatures will be dropping Wednesday evening and overnight, allowing for rain to transition to a wintry mix and then snow by Thursday morning. While confidence is high that this transition will happen, how quickly it will occur is still a big question.

If temperatures are quick to cool down, we could end up seeing more snowfall rather than mixing. If temperatures are slow to cool, we’ll likely end up seeing minimal snowfall. Therefore while precise snow totals are still in question, it does look like at least some locations will see some minor accumulations and many locations will see slick conditions on the roads Thursday morning.

Rain likely overnight through Wednesday, switching to snow by Thursday morning (KTTC)

At least we’ll be kicking off April on a quiet note on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 40s. A few isolated showers are possible early Saturday morning, otherwise a mainly quiet weekend ahead with temperatures back near seasonal averages for this time of year.

7-day forecast 3/29/22 (KTTC)

