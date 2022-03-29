Advertisement

Gov. Walz: State surpasses goal in recruiting certified nursing assistants

Gov. Tim Walz is celebrating a milestone in recruiting certified nursing assistants for...
Gov. Tim Walz is celebrating a milestone in recruiting certified nursing assistants for long-term care facilities.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz is celebrating a milestone in recruiting certified nursing assistants for long-term care facilities.

In early December of last year, Gov. Walz announced the plan to train and deploy 1,000 CNA’s in the state as the omicron variant took its toll.

He now says the state has surpassed that goal, originally set for January 31.

The governor will make the announcement today at 1 p.m. alongside health care professionals in St. Paul.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanamingo Fire
UPDATE: One dead in Wanamingo house fire
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Affecting taxes buyers and sellers
Skyrocketing property values in Minnesota leading to big changes in tax rates, housing markets
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin

Latest News

MN Energy campaign
Minnesota Energy Resources looking for safe digging “ambassadog”
Darrell Brooks
Attorneys in Wisconsin parade crash want 2023 trial
Good Samaritan Clinic
Rochester Salvation Army’s “Taste of the Town” returns Friday
knife with police lights
Police make an arrest in fatal Champlin stabbing