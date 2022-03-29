Fueling Solution: Saving Money with Bioethanol

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Gas prices continue to remain at near record-high levels, and millions of drivers are looking for relief at the pump. Are biofuels like bioethanol a solution?

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Joni Ernst have introduced the Home Front Energy Independence Act to expand the availability and production of American biofuel, following President Biden’s ban on importing Russian oil. The act includes making E15 available year round. The senators have joined others, including Senators Tina Smith and Chuck Grassley, in petitioning President Biden to utilize administrative authority to permit the sale of E15 during the 2022 summer driving season.

Chris Hanson is general manager of the Preston branch of POET, the largest ethanol producer in the world. “We can’t ignore options on the table that are available that come from farmers. We have a solution,” he says.

Ethanol is a renewable biofuel. POET in Preston buys up to 18 million bushels of corn from local farmers to produce more than 50 million gallons of fuel each year.

Many environmentalists promote ethanol as a green fuel, reducing carbon emissions by up to 30% with each mile driven. Some claim that despite its cheaper price at the pump, its lower energy output delivers fewer miles per gallon. And according to the American Automobile Association, increased ethanol levels of 15% or more could increase the wear and tear on some engines and fuel systems.

Still, biofuels are extending the domestic supply of liquid fuels in the midst of the global oil crisis. Hanson says, “Our fuel comes from here. We aren’t funding Russia to buy their fuel. There are things we can do in America to preserve our independence and freedom, making sure we support people who support us.”

For an in-depth conversation about bioethanol and the impact it could have on your vehicle, watch our extended conversation with Chris Hanson and Russ Evans from the national show Under The Hood.

