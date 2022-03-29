Day Two of Ayub Iman Trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday was day two of the Ayub Iman trial. Iman is facing a second degree murder charge for the 2019 death of Garad Roble.

Tuesday started off with opening statements and an introduction of the trials key players. Captain James Schueller took the stand to give his account of the night the body of Roble was found. He was a deputy at the time and was the first person to respond to the scene.

They then played Schueller’s body cam video when he arrived at the scene. During the approximately 45 minute video, Roble’s family members became emotional in the gallery of the courtroom.

Next, the prosecution called on witnesses who responded to the crime scene. Two deputies gave their accounts of that night as did Sergeant Melinda Hanson who not only responded to the scene that night but also lead the investigation that continued weeks later.

During the investigation, Sergeant Melinda and her team conducted more than 90 interviews and secured cell phone records of multiple witnesses. Her team also found a gun near the Elton Hills Bridge in Rochester behind the Recreation Center a few days later on March 8.

The gun along with the shell casing from the scene were sent for testing to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension or the BCA. Forensic scientists McKenzie Anderson and Travis Melland with the BCA also testified. The BCA was unable to find any identifiable DNA on the casing or the gun.

However, firearm examiners were able to determine that the gun found near Elton Hills Drive was a match for the shell casing found near the body.

A medical examiner was supposed to take the stand Tuesday, however, the defense challenged the presentation of some photos the prosecution was going to present with the medical examiner’s testimony. The defense said the number of photos was unnecessarily large and the nature of photos were too graphic.

Judge Christina Stevens then dismissed the jury for the day, so the attorneys could come to a solution. After a quick discussion, the attorneys decided to narrow down the number of photos to only nine photos that show the body from far away. The medical examiner’s testimony along with the rest of the trial will continue Wednesday.

