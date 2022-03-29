City of Albert Lea moves forward with skate park and housing changes

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea City Council met Monday at an anticipated meeting.

One of the big topics discussed was the future of the City’s skate park on North Shore Ave. that’s located along Fountain Lake.

The city voted in favor of hearing proposals that could replace the skate park with a marina, more restrooms, or even a restaurant.

“This type of amenity is something that this community has looked for, for a long time, so I’m interested to see what kind of proposals we do get,” said councilman, Jason Howland.

“My interest is how much and how big this is going to be,” said councilman Al Brooks.

“The community’s been asking for amenities to be on the lake to utilize and looking at those opportunities are incumbent of this board to do. So this idea was bought to us, and I think it’s a good time to explore it, and maybe it doesn’t work, and maybe it does work. I think as a community we’re seeing activity from people that want to develop in our community,” said Vern Rasmussen, Albert Lea mayor.

Two council members voted against hearing proposals for changes to the park.

The council also voted to allow three City housing properties to be improved for better housing options.

“What we’re looking to do is stabilize these houses in a minimal fashion. We’re not going to rehab them completely and get them back to the private market so that they can rehab them and move them on for people to keep that level of housing healthy in our community,” Rasmussen said.

As well as the demolition of an unlivable home at the 600 Block of 4th St. East.

A woman who’s lived next to the house for more than 30 years, said she likes the idea of a new home being built to replace the current one.

“I would love to have that and the garage was gone,” said Janice Stensiede. ‘The home is in quite a disrepair and after they had left in September we started getting rats into our home and we’ve never had rats in our house ever. So they had to been coming from here.”

