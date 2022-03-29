Advertisement

Attorneys in Wisconsin parade crash want 2023 trial

Darrell Brooks
Darrell Brooks(Derek Johnson | Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Attorneys for a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are looking to push a trial date into 2023.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Judge Jennifer Dorow had scheduled Brooks’ trial to begin Oct. 3. But defense attorneys told her Tuesday that they can’t be ready by then given the volume of evidence they needs to review.

Dorow gave them until Friday to file a motion to delay the trial and scheduled a hearing for Monday.

She said she may rule on a defense motion for a change of venue then as well.

