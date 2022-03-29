Advertisement

Athlete of the Week - Hayfield Boys Basketball

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – The feeling still hasn’t set in yet.

“I mean its getting there, I guess I don’t know. I’m still waiting to watch the game,” Isaac Matti said.

Who can blame the Hayfield Vikings as they’re celebrating a second straight state title. It’s a similar feeling to their first, but going back to back was an extra weight.

“We had a target on our back all year and just the expectation, number one in the state and to get back there,” Kobe Foster said.

“All year long we dealt with just people doubting us, just doubting, doubting, doubting,” Easton Fritcher said.

“We’re not as good as last year, but we never let that affect us we just stuck our head down and we got better everyday and it feels good.”

It took players stepping up in the box score, like Isaac Matti and his 27 points and out of it with a toughness and grit that’s become a staple in Hayfield.

“Just their focus on worrying about the next game was really impressive and just knowing how hard they work,” Head Coach Chris Pack said.

“They left it out there every game and that was very apparent to anybody who watched the state tournament.”

That hard work is all apart of a culture set not only by the current group, but the ones who came before them and the community.

“This championship goes to everyone that’s played and put on that uniform before. It certainly means a lot to the program and as a coach and I know to the players. Our community, the support that they’ve shown is unreal,” Pack said.

Its because of that the party will keep going in Hayfield.

“It’s going to go in the history books and kind of knowing that is cool, but still at the same time I’m not Done I guess. Neither is Mr. Pack or his son and I mean We’re still looking for next year,” Matti said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin
The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Latest News

Athlete of the Week - Hayfield Boys Basketball
PREVIEW: Hayfield vs. Cherry
PREVIEW: Hayfield Prepares to take on Cherry in Class A Semifinals
PREVIEW: Hayfield Prepares to take on Cherry in Class A Semifinals
PREVIEW: Caledonia vs. Annandale
PREVIEW: Caledonia Prepares to take on Annandale in Class AA Semifinals