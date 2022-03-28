Advertisement

WATCH: Bear rummaging through trash in Virginia caught on camera

A black bear was caught on camera rummaging in garbage in Virginia. (SOURCE: JEREMIAH FJELD)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (CNN) – A “beary” surprising sight occurred in Virginia as a big bear was caught digging through trash.

The animal was caught on camera by Jeremiah Fjeld.

The black bear was going through his family’s trash looking for some leftovers.

Fjeld said the bear has come by nearly every other day. He and his family believe it’s a 600 pound female and mother to a couple of cubs she gave birth to a few weeks ago. They’ve spotted cubs in the area as well.

As for what the bear discovered in the trash: apparently Mexican food was on the menu that night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin
JCI Rochester Easter Egg Surprise
Rochester’s JCI to host 2nd annual “Egg My Yard” event

Latest News

FILE – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched...
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
It's National Sleep Awareness Week, which means it's the perfect time to take a look at your...
Mayo Clinic study links lack of sleep with increased belly fat
Justices should have a decision by that time.
Supreme Court now deciding arguments that may determine future slip and fall cases in rail yards
OLMSTED COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER
JURY SELECTED: Ayub Iman murder trial underway