Rochester’s JCI to host 2nd annual “Egg My Yard” event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Want a fun way to get some candy this upcoming Easter Sunday? Rochester’s Junior Chamber International (JCI) has the perfect event for you.

This year, they will be hosting their second annual “Egg My Yard” Easter surprise with the hopes of raising funding for their Rochester chapter.

“Start fundraising for us so that we can hopefully grow our chapter and grow our membership and host larger events that would make a larger impact on the Rochester community,” said Lauren Rekerle, the president of Rochester’s JCI chapter.

Those who sign up will get candy-filled eggs throughout their yard the night before the holiday, so children will wake up to fun sugary filled surprises on Easter Sunday. All the proceeds of the event go towards JCI Rochester. It’s an organization with currently around 10 members in Rochester, with a focus on giving young adults career and life skills.

“We would love to host more fundraising events for local organizations, we’re trying to get into larger partnerships in certain organizations in order to help them,” said Rekerle.

