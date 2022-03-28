Advertisement

Rochester’s JCI to host 2nd annual “Egg My Yard” event

JCI Rochester Easter Egg Surprise
JCI Rochester Easter Egg Surprise(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Want a fun way to get some candy this upcoming Easter Sunday? Rochester’s Junior Chamber International (JCI) has the perfect event for you.

This year, they will be hosting their second annual “Egg My Yard” Easter surprise with the hopes of raising funding for their Rochester chapter.

“Start fundraising for us so that we can hopefully grow our chapter and grow our membership and host larger events that would make a larger impact on the Rochester community,” said Lauren Rekerle, the president of Rochester’s JCI chapter.

Those who sign up will get candy-filled eggs throughout their yard the night before the holiday, so children will wake up to fun sugary filled surprises on Easter Sunday. All the proceeds of the event go towards JCI Rochester. It’s an organization with currently around 10 members in Rochester, with a focus on giving young adults career and life skills.

“We would love to host more fundraising events for local organizations, we’re trying to get into larger partnerships in certain organizations in order to help them,” said Rekerle.

For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
Tyler Jacob back with family
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family
Anthony Crudup Jr.
2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Cuddlies For Kids
Local non-profit gets help from C.E.R.T. and other organizations in giving away stuffed animals
MINNESOTA MAP
Artists use their skills to teach Native American languages
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears