Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin

One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities have identified a man who was found dead last week in an eastern Iowa grain bin.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Robert Wade Chittick, of Williamsburg, was found buried under 10 feet of corn after emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the grain bin near Williamsburg.

Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding Chittick inside the bin. He was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the 20,000-bushel capacity grain bin is owned by Kinze Manufacturing and is leased to Circle J Grain of Williamsburg.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

