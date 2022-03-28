Advertisement

Murder trial underway in Garad Roble case

By Beret Leone
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) - A murder trial is underway for Ayub Iman. Iman is charged with second degree murder in the 2019 death of Garad Roble.

Monday, was the start of jury selection. The court is looking to narrow down to 12 jurors.

Roble was found dead, with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of the road, near the intersection of 45th Street SE and County Road 1 in March 2019.

Iman is accused of being the main perpetrator, but another man, Muhidin Abukar, is charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder. Abukar went on trial in Dec., but with a gridlocked jury, it was deemed a mistrial. He will be tried again in May.

Judge Christina Stevens is overseeing the case. Olmsted County attorney Mark Ostrem is the lead prosecutor, and Jim McGeeny is representing the defendant. McGeeny has handled other high profile cases in the area, such as Alexander Weiss’s case. Weiss was charged with second degree murder after shooting a 17-year-old in 2018. He went on trial twice, but each time the jury was deadlocked.

This story is developing. Stay close to KTTC for updates.

