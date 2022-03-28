Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recruiting conservation officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is currently looking for conservation officers to join its team.

A conservation officer is in charge of enforcing laws and regulations involving natural resources like state parks, wildlife, waters and wetlands. To be eligible to enroll in the CO program, a person needs to have a four or two year college degree in anything. It doesn’t have to be related to law enforcement.

The entire hiring process from start to finish takes about six months. It involves oral and written exams, a psychological assessment and medical assessment. There is classroom and field training.

Annette Kyllo has been a CO since 2018. She’s wanted a career like this since the fifth grade. She patrols most of Olmsted County.

“I really wanted to do a job that was outside, not stuck behind a desk,” Kyllo said. “Between being interested in law enforcement and just wanting to be outside in the natural resources, this was a good fit for me.”

The current salary range for a CO is $30.94 to $41.48 per hour, and $64,603 to $86,610 annually.

“Those interested, should always seek to better themselves, continue to understand, and better your community, too,” Kyllo said.

Kyllo said there are about 25 station positions throughout the state that need to be filled.

A conservation officer open house will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at the DNR headquarters in St. Paul at 500 Lafayette Road.

Early this summer, the agency will also seek applications for the 2023 academy from those with law enforcement experience.

