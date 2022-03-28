Advertisement

Minneapolis teachers OK contract; classes to resume Tuesday

Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of the Davis Center in Minneapolis, Monday, March 21, 2022.(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis teachers have approved a new contract to end a strike that has kept students out of their classrooms for nearly three weeks.

The school district’s 28,700 students are set to return Tuesday.

The union, which represents about 4,500 teachers and support professionals, voted to approve the new contract Sunday after its negotiators reached a tentative agreement with the district Friday.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers went on strike on March 8 after negotiations dragged on over wage increases, smaller class sizes, exemptions for teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs and mental health support for students.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Upcoming precip chances
Next weather-maker to impact the Upper Midwest during the midweek
JCI Rochester Easter Egg Surprise
Rochester’s JCI to host 2nd annual “Egg My Yard” event

Latest News

One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin
DNR Conservation Officer
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recruiting conservation officers
Someone stole the bell that used to sit between the pedestals on this sign at United...
‘We want that bell back’: Lewis, Iowa church members will forgive burglars if they return stolen bell
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation