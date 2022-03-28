Advertisement

Major spring weather-maker is likely this week

Rain, rain/snow mix, and snow will be likely this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a cool, windy, and quiet weekend, an active weather pattern will settle in this week. A major spring weather-maker is set to impact the upper Midwest Tuesday night through Thursday. This system will bring the chance of rain, a wintry mix, and snow by Thursday morning.

This week's weather-maker
This week's weather-maker(KTTC)

There are still plenty of unanswered questions with this next weather-maker as it pertains to how much of a wintry precip will our area see. The overall timing looks to be late Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. Our precipitation type will start out as rain Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Temperatures will drop near 32° Wednesday night through Thursday morning. That’s our best chance of light snow across the SE MN and NE IA. The question still remains of when we’ll see that precip change over and just how much moisture will still be here for snow showers to develop.

Weather Timeline
Weather Timeline(KTTC)

Temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday should stay steady around 34-36°. There could be some minor mixing with precip but I do think we’ll mainly see rain through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall accumulations could reach near 0.25-1.00″ across the area. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures dropping near freezing by 7-8 p.m. Wednesday evening. Our timeline for a rain/snow mix would be after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor but a couple of inches of snow could be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

A quick-moving clipper system could impact the region late Friday into Saturday morning. Another round of a light rain/snow mix will be possible. Any wintry accumulations shouldn’t last too long as temperatures return to the middle and upper 40s by Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Highs should remain in the middle 40s through early next week. Looking into the middle of next week, high temperatures could make a run at the middle 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll have more details throughout the week with this week’s weather-maker. The forecast still could change slightly as we approach Wednesday.

Nick

