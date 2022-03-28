Local non-profit gets help from C.E.R.T. and other organizations in giving away stuffed animals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The southeast Minnesota community stepped up to help a Rochester non-profit, Cuddlies For Kids. The organization has 8,000 stuffed animals and no space to put them. The founder, Anthony Deveaux, felt the only option was to incinerate them.

After learning about this, several community organizations around Rochester, southern Minnesota, and even in Iowa, came to to take thousands of the animals in a storage bin.

Community Engagement Response Team, or C.E.R.T., founder Charles Jackson took several thousands of these stuffed animals. He hopes to bring them to all kinds of kids in and around Rochester.

“And I feel that it was important for us to get them, or, a blessing for us to get them, because I’m in the bear suit, and I didn’t know how important it was for, when I get in the presence of other people and kids, or the elderly, it was very very important to them that it brought them some comfort,” said Charles Jackson, also known as Yammy Bear.

“It just made me sad, like you have all these things that can make people happy, and you can’t even get to them, and you can’t even get it to the people who need it,” said CarolAnn Marie, Jackson’s fiancé.

Deveaux was not able to give out these animals during the pandemic, as they would usually go to first responders and healthcare centers which would no longer accept them. He now says the storage agency, which was housing these stuffed animals for free, is offering him another storage unit in Rochester, which would keep the non-profit going.

“It was overwhelming how many people could use this, and we helped a lot of organizations, and now we can stay in business, more or less, with our charity, because the people who used to own this building still have one facility in town, and they reached out to us after the story, and said ‘you know what?’ You can have whatever you want over in our space and we’ll take care of you,” said Deveaux.

If interested in helping, call Deveaux at 507-261-5050.

