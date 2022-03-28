Gov. Walz announces federal assistance to monitor bird flu

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Walz announced federal assistance to combat a strain of the bird flu now confirmed bird flu in three poultry flocks in Minnesota.

The governor says members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture will assist state officials in monitoring the spread of the virus.

The emergency team will arrive on Wednesday for a three-week period.

The state Board of Animal Health says the infected poultry flocks are in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties. Samples collected from the flocks were tested on March 25 and confirmed by the USDA.

Minnesota officials have quarantined the properties.

All birds in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.