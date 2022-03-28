Advertisement

Gov. Walz announces federal assistance to monitor bird flu

Gov. Walz announced federal assistance to combat a strain of the bird flu now confirmed bird...
Gov. Walz announced federal assistance to combat a strain of the bird flu now confirmed bird flu in three poultry flocks in Minnesota.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Walz announced federal assistance to combat a strain of the bird flu now confirmed bird flu in three poultry flocks in Minnesota.

The governor says members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture will assist state officials in monitoring the spread of the virus.

The emergency team will arrive on Wednesday for a three-week period.

The state Board of Animal Health says the infected poultry flocks are in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties. Samples collected from the flocks were tested on March 25 and confirmed by the USDA.

Minnesota officials have quarantined the properties.

All birds in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin
JCI Rochester Easter Egg Surprise
Rochester’s JCI to host 2nd annual “Egg My Yard” event

Latest News

File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.
Minnesota makes free at-home COVID-19 tests available online
OLMSTED COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER
Murder trial underway in Garad Roble case
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers OK contract; classes to resume Tuesday