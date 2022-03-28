Advertisement

Cool temperatures & chance for wintry mix this week

By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Clouds will build into the region in the late morning, so enjoy any sunshine you can early this morning. Temperatures will be warmer than what we experienced over the weekend but still much cooler than average. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s, with light winds out of the east. Temperatures tonight will cool to the upper 20s.

Monday forecast 3/28/22
Monday forecast 3/28/22(KTTC)

Tomorrow evening is when we’re expecting our next weather maker to move into the region. This will be a slow-moving system, lasting through Thursday. The good news: it looks like the freeze line will set up to our north allowing our precip type to stay mainly as rain. Showers will move in Tuesday night and last through the day on Wednesday. However, as the system pushes further east Wednesday night, cooler air will filter in and we could see a bit of wintry mixing and/or snow on Thursday.

Midweek weather maker details
Midweek weather maker details(KTTC)

Along with precip, we’ll also experience some stronger winds for the next few days, gusting over 30 mph at times. After that system moves out, our temperatures will begin to warm a bit closer to the seasonal average. A pleasant weekend with some sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

7-day forecast 3/28/22
7-day forecast 3/28/22(KTTC)

