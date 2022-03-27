Still chilly Sunday; Below normal temps continue next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a cool start to the weekend, a chilly night is in store for the region. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low teens with mostly clear skies. Winds will be much calmer, around 5-10 mph out of the north.

Below normal temperature trend this week (KTTC)

Sunday will see another round of cold and sunny conditions as temperatures remain well below normal in the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures recover slightly on Monday, reaching the low 40s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tracking out next weather-maker (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker looks to impact the Upper Midwest during the midweek, bringing rain to the region Tuesday afternoon, lasting through Wednesday. A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will range from the mid-30s to the low 40s.

Expect temperatures to remain seasonably cool as we head into the weekend with partly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

