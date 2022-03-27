Advertisement

Next weather-maker to impact the Upper Midwest during the midweek

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw another chilly but sun-filled day across the region Sunday. Tonight, conditions will remain cold as temperatures dip into the upper teens to low 20s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the east at 3-8 mph.

Cloud cover will gradually build throughout the region on Monday with warmer temperatures in the low 40s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Upcoming precip chances
Upcoming precip chances(KTTC)

Our next weather system arrives on our doorstep Tuesday, lasting through Thursday. Questions still remain about the exact storm track and how much mixing and snow our area could see. Isolated rain showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, becoming more widespread for the evening and overnight. Widespread rainfall and an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Colder air is expected to filter into the region Wednesday night, creating more of a rain/snow mix. Mixing and light snow are possible Thursday, with precipitation expecting to wrap up later in the day on Thursday.

Temperatures throughout the midweek will range from the upper 30s and low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday to low 30s on Thursday.

Sunshine and drier conditions set up for the late week and weekend on the backside of our latest weather maker. Temperatures look to be in the low 40s on Friday and become more seasonal in the upper 40s by Sunday.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
Tyler Jacob back with family
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family
Anthony Crudup Jr.
2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Latest News

Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 3/26/22
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 3/26/22
Below normal temperature trend this week
Still chilly Sunday; Below normal temps continue next week
KTTC WX at 5 - Cold weekend ahead
KTTC WX at 5 - Cold weekend ahead
Weekend forecast
Strong winds continue Saturday; Cold and sunny weekend