Next weather-maker to impact the Upper Midwest during the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw another chilly but sun-filled day across the region Sunday. Tonight, conditions will remain cold as temperatures dip into the upper teens to low 20s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the east at 3-8 mph.

Cloud cover will gradually build throughout the region on Monday with warmer temperatures in the low 40s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Upcoming precip chances (KTTC)

Our next weather system arrives on our doorstep Tuesday, lasting through Thursday. Questions still remain about the exact storm track and how much mixing and snow our area could see. Isolated rain showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, becoming more widespread for the evening and overnight. Widespread rainfall and an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Colder air is expected to filter into the region Wednesday night, creating more of a rain/snow mix. Mixing and light snow are possible Thursday, with precipitation expecting to wrap up later in the day on Thursday.

Temperatures throughout the midweek will range from the upper 30s and low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday to low 30s on Thursday.

Sunshine and drier conditions set up for the late week and weekend on the backside of our latest weather maker. Temperatures look to be in the low 40s on Friday and become more seasonal in the upper 40s by Sunday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

