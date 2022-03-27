Advertisement

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing one person.

A second person was transported to an area hospital.

Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.

